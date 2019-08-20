Donald Trump seeks to sue Google for 'manipulating votes' in 2016 elections

US President Donald Trump sought to sue multinational technology company Google for allegedly manipulating between 2.6 million to 16 million votes in favour of Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections.

The election results had surprised many as Clinton was tipped to win by the media and pollsters.

"Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued," Trump tweeted.

"My victory was even bigger than thought!" he said.