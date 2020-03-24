App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says won't allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus

"America will again and soon be open for business," Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: "We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem."

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.

"America will again and soon be open for business," Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: "We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem."

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:20 am

