Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says will skip Davos if US govt shutdown continues

Swaths of the US government have already been without funding for 3 weeks while Trump rows with the Democrats over his demand to authorize construction border wall.

PTI
US President Donald Trump said on January 10 he will skip the annual international conference at Davos, Switzerland, if a government shutdown caused by the row over his demand for a US-Mexico wall isn't resolved.

Trump is planning to attend the Davos meeting in just under two weeks, but said "if the shutdown continues, I won't go".

Swaths of the US government have already been without funding for three weeks while Trump rows with opposition Democrats over his demand for them to authorize construction of hundreds of miles of wall along the Mexican border.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Davos #Donald Trump

