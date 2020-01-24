Donald Trump says will release Middle East peace plan by January 28

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Miami for a political event, Trump said Palestinians might react negatively to his plan at first, but that it would benefit them.
US President Donald Trump said he will release his long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington next week.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Miami for a political event, Trump said Palestinians might react negatively to his plan at first, but that it would benefit them."It's a great plan," said Trump, who will meet with Netanyahu at the White House on January 28. "It's a plan that really would work."
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:30 am