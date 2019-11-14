App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

"I will make a decision fairly soon. I've been fully briefed," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his decision on tariffs on imported autos "very soon." Trump gave no hints about what his decision would be, but industry sources told AFP they expect tariffs to be deferred for another six months.

"I will make a decision fairly soon. I've been fully briefed," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

He has been threatening since last year to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports to defend US automakers, a symbol of American manufacturing.

Close

The threat of auto tariffs has alarmed German automakers in particular but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said Trump promised to spare Japan's exports.

related news

The Commerce Department gave Trump a report in February highlighting the threats to American manufacturers and recommended additional tariffs on national security grounds but Trump delayed the move for 180 days -- a period which expired Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said earlier this month the duties might not be necessary after "very good conversations" with automakers in the EU, Japan and elsewhere.

Two auto industry sources told AFP on Tuesday the administration is pushing for concessions as part of possible deal to avoid tariffs that would mean more investments in the United States.

But companies such as Germany's BMW could be hesitant to engage in such concessions, as the automaker is already expanding in the United States and so would be less affected by new tariffs.

Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker said in an interview with German media last week that he believed that the United States would not impose new tariffs on European cars in the coming days.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Donald Trump #White House #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.