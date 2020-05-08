App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily

A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day.

A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him.

"I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

Close

Responding to questions, Trump said he, the vice president and other staff of the White House would be tested for coronavirus every day.

related news

"I just had a test. In fact, I had one yesterday and one today, and it is negative. Mike just had a test and it is negative," he said.

"But they do the tests and it just shows you that the fallacy -- it is what I have been saying -- testing is not a perfect art. No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week. Now we are going to go testing once a day. But even when you test once a day, somebody could -- something happens where they catch something," the president said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:24 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Donald Trump #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India

Indigo to cut salaries through 'leave without pay' programme for three months starting May

Indigo to cut salaries through 'leave without pay' programme for three months starting May

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 million; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 million; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.