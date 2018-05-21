Donald Trump says will ask DOJ to investigate FBI surveillance of his campaign

App
May 21, 2018 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump today said that he would ask the Department of Justice to look into whether his 2016 election campaign was infiltrated or surveilled.

Trump was apparently reacting to a pair of reports from the New York Times and the Washington Post this week that the FBI sent an informant to talk to Trump campaign advisers after the bureau found evidence the campaign had suspicious contacts with Russia in the early stages of the Russia investigation.

The informant, an academic who both publications declined to identify, made contact with George Papadopoulos and Carter Page and, according to the Post, Sam Clovis in 2016. Trump and his allies have claimed the informant was a “spy.”

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests

US lawmakers have been demanding documents about this informant from the FBI, which has been denied so far on the argument that the documents would imperil both the source's anonymity and safety.

