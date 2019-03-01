App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says wants to do a deal with North Korea right

Trump was talking to reporters after his second summit with Kim, held in the Vietnamese capital, ended without any agreements being finalised.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday another meeting with Kim Jong Un could be soon or not for a long time, but he wanted to do a deal right with the North Korean leader.

Trump was talking to reporters after his second summit with Kim, held in the Vietnamese capital, ended without any agreements being finalised.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

