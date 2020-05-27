App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says wants full Afghanistan pullout but hasn't set target date

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date

Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America's longest war part of his re-election campaign.

"We're there 19 years and, yeah, I think that's enough... We can always go back if we want to," Trump told a White House news conference.

Asked if the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 was a target, Trump said: "No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable."

Close

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Phil Stewart; Editing by Dan Grebler)

First Published on May 27, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Afghanistan #Donald Trump #World News

