Donald Trump says US-Russia ties have 'never been worse'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Monday that US-Russian ties have never been worse."Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of US foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!," he said shortly before he is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:36 pm