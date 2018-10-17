Donald Trump says US needs Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism

President Donald Trump said he did not want to walk away from Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, arguing the US relies on the kingdom in the fight against terrorism.

Asked during an interview on Fox Business what action he had in mind for Riyadh if he learned it was responsible, Trump said: "Well, I hope we're going to be on the better side of the equation."

"You know we need Saudi Arabia in terms of our fight against all of the terrorism, everything that's happening in Iran and other places."

Asked if the US would not then walk away from Saudi Arabia, he said: "I do not want to do that and frankly they have a tremendous order, $110 billion."

The reference was to promised US arms sales to the kingdom.