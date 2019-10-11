Donald Trump says US-China trade talks went very well

Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House after top U.S. and Chinese negotiators met for the first time since late July to try to ease a bitter 15-month trade war.
US President Donald Trump said trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials on Thursday went very well and the two sides had a very, very good negotiation.Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House after top U.S. and Chinese negotiators met for the first time since late July to try to ease a bitter 15-month trade war.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 08:04 am