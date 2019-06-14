Donald Trump says too early 'to even think' about deal with Iran

Trump said while he appreciated a mediating mission by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, "I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!"
President Donald Trump said it is too early even to consider entering negotiations with Iran, despite soaring tensions between Washington and Iran.Trump said while he appreciated a mediating mission by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, "I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!"
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 08:18 am