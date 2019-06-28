App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says to talk trade, defence with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at G20

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit.

"We're going to be talking about many things and we're also going to be talking about a lot of trade. I appreciate the fact that you're sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina," Trump said at the start of the talks. He was referring to states that are critical to his effort to win re-election next year.

Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of U.S. military equipment.

Close

Tokyo and Washington are engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump's administration seeks to lower the U.S. trade deficit.

related news

Trump is considering imposing steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts on national security grounds, but said in May he would delay a decision for up to six months as talks continued with Japan and the European Union. Autos account for a large part of Japan's trade surplus with the United States.

Trump, asked whether he would go ahead with tariffs on Japanese auto exports to the United States, reiterated that he would discuss trade with Abe and said it would be positive.

Abe welcomed Trump's visit and said the two leaders' frequent meetings - most recently during a May state visit by Trump to Tokyo - were "proof of the strong U.S.-Japan alliance".

Trump renewed his criticism of the U.S.-Japan security alliance this week as imbalanced.

"If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three," Trump said in an interview with Fox television in Washington on Wednesday.

"We will go in and we will protect them and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right? But if we‘re attacked, Japan doesn‘t have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack," he said.

The United States has committed to defending Japan, which renounced the right to wage war after its defeat in World War Two, under the decades-old U.S.-Japan security treaty.

Japan in return provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia, including the biggest concentration of U.S. Marines outside the United States on Okinawa, and the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:04 am

tags #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.