Donald Trump says studying North Korea launches 'very seriously'

President Donald Trump said he is studying the situation in North Korea "very seriously," after Pyongyang welcomed a US envoy's visit to Seoul by firing two missiles.

"We're looking at it very seriously right now. They were smaller missiles, short range missiles - nobody's happy about it," Trump told reporters.

"The relationship continues - but we'll see what happens," Trump added. "I know they want to negotiate, they're talking about negotiating, but I don't think they are ready to negotiate."