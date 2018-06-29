App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says SoftBank Masayoshi Son's US investment hitting $72 billion

"His $50 billion turned out to be $72 billion so far, he's not finished yet," Trump said, without providing details.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is increasing his investment in the United States to $72 billion, significantly more than the $50 billion he had previously pledged.

"His $50 billion turned out to be $72 billion so far, he's not finished yet," Trump said, without providing details.

Trump's comments came at a groundbreaking ceremony in Wisconsin for a manufacturing facility for Foxconn, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, attended by Son and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou.

Son made remarks at the event but did not reference the $72 billion figure.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment.

In 2016, Son pledged to invest $50 billion dollars and create 50,000 jobs in the United States after meeting then President-Elect Trump.

"I couldn't have decided such a thing before this new President," Son said of that decision on Thursday.

SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund which in May last year raised over $93 billion, has made many of its investments in US technology firms including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and shared-office space firm WeWork.

Foxconn, which is an investor in the fund, is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 11:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Masayoshi Son #SoftBank #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.