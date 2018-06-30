Donald Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

US President Donald Trump today said Saudi Arabia's King Salman had agreed to his request to ramp up oil production.

"Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference," Trump announced in an early morning tweet, adding "Prices to high! He has agreed!"