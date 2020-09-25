172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-says-safety-will-be-the-dominant-factor-in-his-tiktok-decision-5882651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says safety will be the dominant factor in his TikTok decision

"They're working to see if they can make a deal," he told reporters, adding that if a deal is made, it will be presented to him. "I'll either ... approve it or not. To me, safety is the predominant factor."

Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump said his decision on whether to approve a potential deal involving U.S. companies taking a greater ownership share of Chinese social media app TikTok will hinge primarily on the issue of safety.

"They're working to see if they can make a deal," he told reporters, adding that if a deal is made, it will be presented to him. "I'll either ... approve it or not. To me, safety is the predominant factor."
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 08:27 am

