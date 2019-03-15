Donald Trump says probably will know in 3-4 weeks about China trade deal

We'll have news on China. We'll probably know over the next three or four weeks, Trump said at a White House event, adding that Beijing has been very responsible and very reasonable.
US President Donald Trump said that whether a trade deal can be reached with China would probably be known in the next three or four weeks.We'll have news on China. We'll probably know over the next three or four weeks, Trump said at a White House event, adding that Beijing has been very responsible and very reasonable.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:55 am