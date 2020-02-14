Donald Trump says peace deal with Taliban 'very close'

"I think we're very close. I think there's a good chance that we'll have a deal and we'll see," he told Geraldo Rivera's "Roadkill" radio show.
President Donald Trump has said that the United States is "very close" to a peace deal with the Taliban guerrillas in Afghanistan.
"I think we're very close. I think there's a good chance that we'll have a deal and we'll see," he told Geraldo Rivera's "Roadkill" radio show."That doesn't mean we'll have one but we'll know over the next two weeks," he said.
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:16 am