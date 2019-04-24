Donald Trump says opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Robert Mueller report: Washington Post

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is opposed to current and former White House aides testifying to congressional committees on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, according to the Washington Post.

In an interview with the newspaper, Trump said the White House cooperated with Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and did not need to comply with congressional committees, which are probing possible obstruction of justice by Trump.

"There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it's very partisan” obviously very partisan," Trump said, according to the Post.