you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says North Korean missile tests are no threat to US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called two missiles fired on July 25 under his personal supervision a "solemn warning" to the South over planned military drills with the United States.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump has brushed off the bellicose language accompanying North Korea's latest short-range missile test, saying it referred to ally South Korea, not the United States.



Trump, who has invested heavily in a relationship with Kim, widely seen as one of the world's most repressive dictators, was unconcerned.

Close

"He didn't send a warning to the United States," the president told reporters.

"They have their disputes, the two of them have their disputes," he said of North and South Korea, which fought a 1950-1953 war in which US troops took a major part, ending up as the South's principal protector.

Trump noted that the missiles were short-range, calling them "very standard." Although they could not have reached anywhere near the United States, the missiles' range would easily include ally South Korea and large US military bases near the border.

"My relationship with very Kim is very good. We'll see what happens," Trump said.

Trump has used three dramatic meetings with Kim to try and upend years of diplomatic failure in getting North Korea to abandon a nuclear weapons programme. Kim has so far given up none of his arsenal.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #North Korea #South Korea #US #world

