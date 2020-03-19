App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China

Repeating the incorrect claim that China is paying the import duties actually paid by American firms and individuals, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that Beijing had not asked for US tariffs to be suspended.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said there is "no reason" to consider suspending tariffs on goods imported from China as part of the effort to ease the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Repeating the incorrect claim that China is paying the import duties actually paid by American firms and individuals, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that Beijing had not asked for US tariffs to be suspended.

"China's paying us billions and billions of dollars in tariffs, and there's no reason to do that," he said when asked if he would consider suspending import duties.

Despite a truce in the long-running trade war reached in January, tariffs remain in place on two-thirds of trade between the economic powers, and economists have said duties on medical products from China could be slowing the virus response.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:00 am

tags #China #Donald Trump #Tariffs #US President #World News

