Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says market would 'crash' if he was impeached

Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said in an interview aired today that the US economy would collapse if he was impeached.

"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.

Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:10 pm

