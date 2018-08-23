Donald Trump says market would 'crash' if he was impeached

Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
President Donald Trump said in an interview aired today that the US economy would collapse if he was impeached.
"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:10 pm