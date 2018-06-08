App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says 'looking forward' to resolving trade disputes at G7

Much of his fellow members' anger stems from Trump's recent imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said today he wants to use the G7 summit to resolve what he called unfair trade deals with US allies. "Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!," Trump wrote as part of a blast of early morning tweets ahead of the meeting today and tomorrow in Canada.

America's closest allies are bracing for a showdown with Trump at the G7 summit, as anger at being slapped with trade tariffs by their most powerful member threatened to split the club.

Four days before Trump's ice-breaking summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, the US president can expect a far chillier reception when he hops across the border to Canada.

Much of his fellow members' anger stems from Trump's recent imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

But relations had already been soured by the US pullout from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.