Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon'

"I have a feeling they'll be talking to us pretty soon," Trump told a rally in Tampa, Florida, yesterday before adding: "and maybe not, and that's ok too."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has suggested that talks with arch foe Iran were imminent, despite silence from the Islamic republic's leaders to his offer for a meeting.

He also used the occasion to again blast the "horrible, one-sided" Iran nuclear deal with world powers from which the American president withdrew.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Donald Trump #Iran #US #World News

