Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon'

US President Donald Trump has suggested that talks with arch foe Iran were imminent, despite silence from the Islamic republic's leaders to his offer for a meeting.

"I have a feeling they'll be talking to us pretty soon," Trump told a rally in Tampa, Florida, yesterday before adding: "and maybe not, and that's ok too."

He also used the occasion to again blast the "horrible, one-sided" Iran nuclear deal with world powers from which the American president withdrew.