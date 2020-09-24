172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-says-hes-not-a-fan-of-meghan-markle-wishes-prince-harry-luck-as-he-is-going-to-need-it-5878441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle, wishes Prince Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a Time 100 video just weeks before the November 3 elections in America.

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recorded a video message urging Americans to vote.

"I am not a fan of hers," Trump said on September 23 to a question asked about the video with the reporter saying the couple essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.

"I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He is going to need it," Trump said.

Harry and Meghan participated in a Time 100 video just weeks before the November 3 elections with Americans in some states already going to the polls.

Meghan, an American, says in the video that every four years elections are referred to as the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is, she stressed. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.

Harry called on Americans to reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.

Neither mentioned Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, by name, but some have interpreted their comments as critical of Trump.

The couple recently moved into a California home after announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion and racist attitudes from the British media.

Meghan, star of the TV legal drama Suits, married Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. They have a young son named Archie.

(With inputs from AP)
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 12:10 pm

