Donald Trump says he would impose additional tariffs on China: Report

Trump said in an interview that he would do additional tariffs, very substantial additional tariffs , if he did not reach a trade deal with Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump said on June 26 he would impose additional tariffs on China if he did not reach a trade deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
"I would do additional tariffs, very substantial additional tariffs, if that doesn't work, if we don't make a deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.But he left open the possibility that the two leaders could make a deal to avert further tariffs at the G20 summit in Japan.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:25 pm