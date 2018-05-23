App
May 23, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says he will propose new tax cuts prior to November

Trump said he would meet with Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, about the proposal. He did not give any details.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will propose new tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to hold on to their majorities in Congress in midterm elections.

