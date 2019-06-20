Donald Trump says he will meet Vladimir Putin at G20 summit next week

In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he would hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump confirmed earlier this week he would be meeting with Xi.
President Donald Trump said he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week's G20 summit in Japan.
In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he would hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump confirmed earlier this week he would be meeting with Xi."I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will. I'm meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20," Trump said on Fox News.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:21 am