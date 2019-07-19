App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says he wants Iran to agree not to produce nukes

Trump withdrew last year from a nuclear deal that was struck with Tehran and six world powers in 2015. He has imposed stringent sanctions against what he described as the "authoritarian" Iranian regime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

United States President Donald Trump has said he wants Iran to agree not to produce nuclear weapons.

Trump withdrew last year from a nuclear deal that was struck with Tehran and six world powers in 2015. He has imposed stringent sanctions against what he described as the "authoritarian" Iranian regime.

Asked about a possibility of a deal with Iran, Trump said on Thursday he wants the Persian Gulf nation to agree not to produce nukes.

Close

The president also denied reports that he has appointed Senator Rand Paul as his emissary on Iran. He indicated Rand Paul would not be authorised as a negotiator with the Iranians.

"I didn't appoint him," Trump said. "All we want to do is have a fair deal."

The US has ruled out giving any exemption to countries, including India, for buying oil from Iran, saying America's maximum pressure campaign was working and the Trump administration remains "unwavering" in its tough policy on Tehran.

India has ended all imports of oil from Iran to comply with the US sanctions. The country is India's third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 08:22 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.