Donald Trump says he told Fed's Jerome Powell US interest rates are too high

"At my meeting with Jay Powell this morning, I protested fact that our Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries," Trump said on Twitter late Monday.
US President Donald Trump said he complained to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about high US interest rates in a meeting they held at the White House on Monday morning.
"In fact, our rates should be lower than all others (we are the US). Too strong a Dollar hurting manufacturers & growth!," he said.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 10:50 am