Donald Trump says he refused North Korean demand to lift sanctions

US President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un ended with no agreement because he was not willing to lift all the sanctions on North Korea."It was about the sanctions," he told reporters after the summit ended without a joint statement. "Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that."
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:08 pm