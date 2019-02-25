App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says he is happy as long as North Korea halts weapons tests

Trump, who was speaking on the eve of his departure for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, also said that he believed he saw eye to eye with Kim and that they had developed "a very, very good relationship."

President Donald Trump told US state governors at the White House on Sunday he was happy so long as North Korea continues its pause in weapons testing.

The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But their vaguely worded agreement has produced few results and U.S. Democratic senators and security officials have warned Trump against cutting a deal that would do little to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

"I'm not in a rush. I don't want to rush anybody," Trump said. "I just don't want testing. As long as there's no testing, we're happy."

The Trump administration has pressed the North to give up its nuclear weapons program, which combined with its missile capabilities, pose a threat to the United States, before it can expect any concessions.

But in recent days, Trump has signaled a possible softening, saying he would love to be able to remove sanctions if there is meaningful progress on denuclearization.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 08:29 am

