App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says he has finished taking hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus therapy

Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.

PTI

President Donald Trump says he's doing fine after taking a two-week course of an unproven malaria drug for COVID-19, declaring, “I'm still here.”

Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.

He said the regimen was meant to help prevent infection after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Close

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential treatment or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

related news

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the new coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview aired on the Sunday news program “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson,” Trump said he just finished the course of drug treatments and “to the best of my knowledge, here I am.” He added that if it's something that helps, “that's all I want.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 07:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases in UP

Coronavirus pandemic | 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases in UP

Coronavirus pandemic | Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Uddhav Thackeray vs Piyush Goyal: War of words erupts between Maharashtra CM, Railways minister over Shramik trains

Uddhav Thackeray vs Piyush Goyal: War of words erupts between Maharashtra CM, Railways minister over Shramik trains

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.