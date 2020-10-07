172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-says-he-has-declassified-documents-related-to-russia-hillary-clinton-email-probes-5931461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says he has declassified documents related to Russia, Hillary Clinton email probes

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reuters

President Donald Trump said he has declassified all documents related to federal investigations into Russian election interference and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private server for government emails.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 07:30 am

