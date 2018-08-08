App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:39 AM IST

Donald Trump says GDP growth 'could be in the 5s' next quarter

Trump is also hailing his own economic and trade policies, saying he is "taking our economy to incredible new heights" in spite of fears of damage from the escalating trade disputes he has provoked.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump thinks that the gross domestic product growth in the next quarter "could be in the 5s" — that is, higher than 5 percent — as he hosts business leaders at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort.

Trump made the bold prediction today at a dinner with leaders from FedEx, Mastercard, Boeing, Fiat Chrysler, PepsiCo and other companies.

The government reported last month that the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:32 am

