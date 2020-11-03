Donald Trump says 'evil attacks' must stop after Vienna shootings

US President Donald Trump on Monday denounced "yet another vile act of terrorism" after gunmen went on a deadly shooting spree in central Vienna.

"The US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists," Trump tweeted in response to the attacks that left at least two dead.

"These evil attacks against innocent people must stop," he wrote.

The perpetrators of the Vienna attacks have yet to be identified, but the shootings follow a spate of Islamist attacks in France that have set the nation on edge.