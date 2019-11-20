App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says China tariffs will go 'even higher' without deal

Trump's latest tough comment came as markets are watching intensely for signs of progress in the two economic superpowers' attempt to reach a so-called "phase one" partial deal taking the heat out of a growing trade war.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs. "If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump's latest tough comment came as markets are watching intensely for signs of progress in the two economic superpowers' attempt to reach a so-called "phase one" partial deal taking the heat out of a growing trade war.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 08:11 am

tags #China #Donald Trump #Tariffs #World News

