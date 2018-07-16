App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says Barack Obama did nothing about Russian election meddling

Trump was referring to Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, and Peter Strzok, an FBI agent who criticised Trump during the campaign.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Monday his predecessor, Barack Obama, paid little attention to FBI allegations of Russian election meddling and they were only taken seriously after he was elected.

"President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn't happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump was referring to Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, and Peter Strzok, an FBI agent who criticised Trump during the campaign.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Barack Obama #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.