Donald Trump says Baghdadi's top replacement also 'terminated'

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed
US President Donald Trump on October 29 said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 07:32 pm