Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says Baghdadi's top replacement also 'terminated'

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on October 29 said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #world

