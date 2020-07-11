App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump rules out phase 2 trade deal with China

“The relationship with China has been severely damaged. I don't think about it now,” Trump told reporters on Friday from Air Force One when asked about the trade deal.

US President Donald Trump has for the time being ruled out a second phase trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the two countries has been severely damaged with Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the year, the Trump adminstration had signed a mega phase one deal with China, after intense negotiations between the two countries.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have spiralled downward since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. US President Donald Trump has questioned the Asian powerhouse's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two countries have also sparred over China imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, restrictions on American journalists, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet.

“Relationship with China has been severely damaged. They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it, (but) they didn't stop it. They stopped it from going into the remaining portions of China from Wuhan province. They could have stopped the plague, they didn't," Trump said.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 1,30,000 lives in the US with 3.1 million confirmed cases. The virus toll in China stands at 4,641 with nearly 85,000 confirmed infections.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 08:35 am

