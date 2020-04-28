Donald Trump rules out changing date of November presidential election

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it's a good number,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.
US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. "Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden said during an online fundraiser.
“No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him but by some of the many people that are working writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe,” Trump said.
