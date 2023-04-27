 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump rematch may be Joe Biden’s best bet, polls show

Bloomberg
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Joe Biden, 80, trailed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, in nine of the dozen most recent polls with hypothetical match-ups in the RealClearPolitics average of surveys.

President Joe Biden savored the prospect of a rematch with Donald Trump when asked a day after officially entering the 2024 race if he was the only Democrat capable of defeating his predecessor.

“I may not be the only one, but I know him well and I know the danger he presents to our democracy,” Biden, sporting his signature sunglasses, said at a news conference Wednesday with South Korea’s visiting president. “And we’ve been down this road before.”

Yet a Biden-Trump contest may be the best that the president and his campaign can hope for. A majority of Americans remain unsure about the president’s accomplishments over the past two years and the economy remains a particular concern, as high inflation persists and recession remains a risk.