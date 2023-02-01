English
    Donald Trump raises under $10 million, ensuring GOP race is wide open

    Donald Trump raised just $4.9 million with his 2024 campaign and joint fundraising committee in the final 33 days of 2022, according to reports filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

    Bloomberg
    February 01, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
    Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    Donald Trump raised less than $10 million after he announced his third White House campaign, a disappointing haul for the former president already facing an uphill battle in his comeback.

    Trump raised just $4.9 million with his 2024 campaign and joint fundraising committee in the final 33 days of 2022, according to reports filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission. That adds to the $4.2 million received through donors to the joint committee in the first two weeks after his Nov. 15 announcement.

    The showing underscores the stunning reversal in donors’ sentiment toward Trump. In the roughly two months between losing the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, he raised $250 million.

    The relatively paltry number at a time Trump is trying to dissuade other Republicans from challenging him is “certainly not a sign of strength,” said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist.