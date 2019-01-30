App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump pushes back on intelligence assessment of North Korea

Still, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told Congress on Tuesday that intelligence information doesn't support the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will get rid of his nuclear weapons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President Donald Trump is lashing out after top US national security officials told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal as promised. Trump tweeted Wednesday that the relationship with North Korea "is the best it has ever been with the US."

He points to a halt in nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the return of some US service members' remains and the release of Americans once detained there as signs of progress.

Kim committed to denuclearization after meeting with Trump last year. A second Trump-Kim meeting is expected in February.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Donald Trump #North Korea #World News

