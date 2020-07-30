Donald Trump proposes delaying US Presidential elections, dubs mail-in voting system 'fraudulent'

United States President Donald Trump, who is reportedly trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in battleground states he won in 2016, took to Twitter on July 30 to float the idea of delaying the crucial presidential elections, scheduled for November this year.

Not only did Trump question the credibility of the mail-in voting system in his tweet, but he also dubbed it the most “inaccurate and fraudulent election” ever.



With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Asserting that this might prove to be a "great embarrassment" for the US, he proposed, “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats have been worried if President Trump would leverage the situation to his advantage and postpone the November election.