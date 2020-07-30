App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump proposes delaying US Presidential elections, dubs mail-in voting system 'fraudulent'

However, Trump does not have the legal right to delay the elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

United States President Donald Trump, who is reportedly trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in battleground states he won in 2016, took to Twitter on July 30 to float the idea of delaying the crucial presidential elections, scheduled for November this year.

Not only did Trump question the credibility of the mail-in voting system in his tweet, but he also dubbed it the most “inaccurate and fraudulent election” ever.

Asserting that this might prove to be a "great embarrassment" for the US, he proposed, “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats have been worried if President Trump would leverage the situation to his advantage and postpone the November election.

However, Trump does not have the legal right to delay the elections.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Donald Trump #US Elections 2020 #World News

