App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump proposes $1 billion to advance free and open Indo-Pacific

In its annual budget for the fiscal year 2020, beginning October 1 this year, the White House said the nation's future security, prosperity and leadership depend on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump proposed USD 1 billion funding towards advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific as he sent his USD 4.7 trillion budgetary proposals to the Congress.

In its annual budget for the fiscal year 2020, beginning October 1 this year, the White House said the nation's future security, prosperity and leadership depend on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As such “the budget provides over USD 1 billion for the Indo-Pacific, reflecting the Administration's commitment to the region,” it said.

This funding supports democracy and good economic governance, private sector mobilisation and competitiveness, critical infrastructure standards and financing and security cooperation.

related news

“The new Development Finance Corporation's (DFC) work in the region will also advance US strategy by leveraging private sector capital in much needed, high-quality regional infrastructure,” it said, adding that together, these programmes ensure that the US remains the preferred security and economic partner in the region.

In his budget Trump calls for across the board five per cent cut in domestic spending and proposed a record USD 750 billion for defence, which is an increase of USD 34 billion from the previous year's USD 716 billion.

The budget notes that the national debt – currently more than USD 22 trillion – remains a grave threat to America's economic and societal prosperity. This budget addresses the national debt crisis while still investing in critical American priorities that will allow America to further excel in the future.

The budget reduces non-defence programmatic spending by five per cent below the 2019 cap level. It proposes policies to shrink or eliminate Federal programmes that fail to deliver desired outcomes for the American people.

Proposing to reduce spending by USD 2.7 trillion over 10 years, shrinking the deficit from nearly five per cent of GDP in 2020 to under one per cent of GDP in 2029, the budget puts the Federal budget on a path to balance within 15 years, the White House said.

Among other things, the budget furthers the US' goal of a stable and secure South Asia by supporting the Afghan government and security forces in their fight against jihadist terrorist organisations.

It requests funding for continued US training and assistance for the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces and enables US forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

Providing USD 533 million for assistance to Afghanistan, the Budget prioritises economic growth and reconciliation, investments to help Afghanistan to work toward peace.

The Budget supports programmes that target private-sector led economic growth, including by increasing the country's export capability and attracting international investment. It also supports education, health, governance, and other sectors that are necessary for a stable and thriving Afghanistan.

The Budget requests the funding necessary to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS.

Building on ISIS territorial defeat in Iraq and the liberation of ISIS-controlled territory in Syria, DOD will continue to work with partner forces to destroy remnants of ISIS, strengthen border security, retain territorial control, and disrupt ISIS' capability to attack the US homeland and America's allies.

The Budget also requests funding for DOD to address the threat from ISIS branches outside Iraq and Syria, and to protect the United States against other terrorist threats.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Donald Trump #Indo Pacific #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web

Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies ...

Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compa ...

Karisma Kapoor to Flaunt Mekhela Chador at LMIFW

30 Years of the World Wide Web: Top 10 Interesting WWW Facts

India vs Australia | Kotla Memories: The Last Five Encounters at The V ...

Bengal Congress Asks CPI(M) to Keep Candidate List on Hold Till Bottle ...

Explained: The World Wide Web Has Turned 30 and Not the Internet

These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Mega ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Nifty starts above 11200, Sensex past 37250, mid ...

Chandan Taparia on March 12: Buy Reliance Industries, Muthoot Finance, ...

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, M&M, Engineers India and Torrent Power, says Mit ...

Sudarshan Sukhani on March 12: Buy HUL, Dabur, DCB Bank, Auro Pharma & ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from bla ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: US says Boeing 737 MAX safe to fly while Chi ...

Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airw ...

Realme 3 to go up on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you n ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.