Donald Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave US to create jobs overseas

U.S. President Donald Trump said that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

"We will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas," Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

"We'll make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country, as I've already been doing. Joe Biden's agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the USA."