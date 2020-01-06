Donald Trump promises possibly 'disproportionate' response to any Iran attack

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump said on Twitter.
The United States will quickly strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran strikes any American person or target, U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump said on Twitter.American forces on Friday killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, fuelling anti-American protests across Iran and ratcheting up tensions between the two longtime adversaries.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 07:51 am