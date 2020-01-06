Donald Trump promises possibly 'disproportionate' response to any Iran attack

The United States will quickly strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran strikes any American person or target, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump said on Twitter.